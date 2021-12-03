TWO boys have been arrested after a motorbike was stolen in Ebbw Vale.
Gwent Police were called after a Honda was stolen at around 5am on Thursday, December 2.
The boys, both from Ebbw Vale, are aged 17 and 15, and cannot be named due to their age.
Gwent Police confirmed that the 15-year-old boy was referred to the Youth Offending Service, and the 17-year-old was released without charge.
The bike has been recovered and will be returned to its owner.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a Honda motorcycle stolen from an address in Ebbw Vale at around 5am on Thursday, December 2.
“Following the swift actions of officers, enquiries led to the arrest of two boys from Ebbw Vale - aged 15 and 17 - on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
“The bike has been recovered and will be returned to the owner.
“The 15-year-old has been referred to the Youth Offending Service, while the 17-year-old was released without charge.”
