BLAENAU Gwent, Torfaen and Monmouthshire recorded among the lowest number of new Covid cases, according to Public Health Wales.
Only Ceredigion (27), Merthyr Tydfil (49) and Conwy (65) recorded fewer new cases than the three Gwent authorities in the 24 hours covered by Friday’s figures.
Monmouthshire recorded 77 new cases, while Torfaen saw 74 new cases and Blaenau Gwent recorded 72.
READ MORE:
- Booster vaccines may have significant role against Omicron variant, experts say.
- Eight assaults on emergency workers every day during the pandemic, figures show.
- Concerns Severn Bridge Social Club was not secured after blaze days before a massive fire.
Elsewhere in Gwent, 136 new cases were recorded in Caerphilly and 133 in Newport – the ninth and tenth highest in Wales respectively.
In total, 2,356 new cases were recorded across Wales, 492 of which were in Gwent.
Eight people have been recorded as dying with coronavirus in Wales. None of which were in Gwent, meaning the death toll in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area remains at 1,110.
In Gwent, Torfaen (485.3) and Newport (472.6) have the highest rolling seven-day case rates per 100,000 people for the week leading to November 27 – the latest available data.
Blaenau Gwent (428) has the lowest weekly case rate in Gwent, and the eighth lowest in Wales.
Caerphilly (429.1) and Monmouthshire (439.8) have also recorded case rates lower than the Wales-wide figure (464.5).
Here's where the latest cases have been recorded:
Cardiff: 292
Swansea: 205
Gwynedd: 203
Bridgend: 172
Pembrokeshire: 160
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 148
Flintshire: 146
Carmarthenshire: 140
Caerphilly: 136
Newport: 133
Wrexham: 130
Powys: 112
Vale of Glamorgan: 102
Anglesey: 92
Neath Port Talbot: 84
Denbighshire: 82
Monmouthshire: 77
Torfaen: 74
Blaenau Gwent: 72
Conwy: 65
Merthyr Tydfil: 49
Ceredigion: 27
Resident Outside Wales: 77
Unknown Location: 13
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment