BLAENAU Gwent, Torfaen and Monmouthshire recorded among the lowest number of new Covid cases, according to Public Health Wales.

Only Ceredigion (27), Merthyr Tydfil (49) and Conwy (65) recorded fewer new cases than the three Gwent authorities in the 24 hours covered by Friday’s figures.

Monmouthshire recorded 77 new cases, while Torfaen saw 74 new cases and Blaenau Gwent recorded 72.

Elsewhere in Gwent, 136 new cases were recorded in Caerphilly and 133 in Newport – the ninth and tenth highest in Wales respectively.

In total, 2,356 new cases were recorded across Wales, 492 of which were in Gwent.

Eight people have been recorded as dying with coronavirus in Wales. None of which were in Gwent, meaning the death toll in the  Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area remains at 1,110.

In Gwent, Torfaen (485.3) and Newport (472.6) have the highest rolling seven-day case rates per 100,000 people for the week leading to November 27 – the latest available data.

Blaenau Gwent (428) has the lowest weekly case rate in Gwent, and the eighth lowest in Wales.

Caerphilly (429.1) and Monmouthshire (439.8) have also recorded case rates lower than the Wales-wide figure (464.5).

Here's where the latest cases have been recorded:

Cardiff: 292

Swansea: 205

Gwynedd: 203

Bridgend: 172

Pembrokeshire: 160

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 148

Flintshire: 146

Carmarthenshire: 140

Caerphilly: 136

Newport: 133

Wrexham: 130

Powys: 112

Vale of Glamorgan: 102

Anglesey: 92

Neath Port Talbot: 84

Denbighshire: 82

Monmouthshire: 77

Torfaen: 74

Blaenau Gwent: 72

Conwy: 65

Merthyr Tydfil: 49

Ceredigion: 27

Resident Outside Wales: 77

Unknown Location: 13