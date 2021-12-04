You can now get matching couples tracksuits from BoohooMAN - designed to look good on anyone.
The range has been modelled on men and women, meaning anyone who loves stealing their partner's clothes can see how they'd look.
With more people buying matching Christmas pyjamas for couples and families, why not go one step further with matching tracksuits?
What's more, shoppers can also get discounts on BoohooMAN for a limited time only.
Let's take a look at BoohooMAN's new matching tracksuit range.
BoohooMAN's new tracksuits
Oversized Official Acid Graffiti Tracksuit
This is an edgy and unique tracksuit set - complete in an eye-catching green shade and black line illustrations.
It's currently £36 via the BoohooMAN website with 20% off.
It comes in sizes XS-XL.
Oversized overdye dragon hooded tracksuit
With Boohoo now offering 25% off, you can get this matching couples tracksuit for £30.
It is a bold green shade with a fiery dragon illustration.
Oversized Ofcl Applique Hooded Tracksuit
This classy and simple white oversized hooded tracksuit is already selling fast on the BoohooMAN website.
Sizes are already going out of stock in this tracksuit made for couples who enjoy white, expensive-looking clothing.
With BoohooMAN you get 30% off - pricing this white tracksuit at £31.50.
Oversized official man colour block tracksuit
This striking navy, red and white tracksuit is a great gift option - and that's why you'll have to act fast to get your hands on this style.
BoohooMAN is offering 25% off - pricing this matching couples tracksuit at £33.75.
You can find the full range of tracksuits here via the BoohooMAN website.
