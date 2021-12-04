Nestlé has announced the return of its KitKat Santa just in time for Christmas.

The festive period is always busy and sometimes you just need to take a break.

The festive treat is back in stock featuring the rich chocolate wafer we know and love.

The adorable Santa shell is also gluten-free and can be yours in a variety of forms including a single bar and as mini share bags.

Things are getting festive in the KITKAT Kitchen! Who wants the recipe for these KITKAT Festive Friends marble cupcakes? 🍫 🎅 🎄☃️ pic.twitter.com/QzmohGECfL — KITKAT (@KITKAT) November 21, 2021

Nestlé is also offering them in bundles as 'Festive Friends' and even as an advent calendar.

These little Santas are an excellent way to spread a little festive cheer in the countdown to Christmas plus they would make ideal stocking fillers.

You can pick up the mini Father Christmases across the UK and Ireland.

Buy a KitKat Santa

The Kit Kat Santa range is available at retailers across the UK and Ireland, they can also be purchased from the brands below.

Single Kitkat Santas are available for 50p via Sainsbury's.

The 5-pack share bag with 11g bars are just £1 from Wilkos.

Don't have an advent calendar yet? We've got you covered! Countdown to the big day with our #KITKATSanta Advent Calendar! 🍫 🎅🎄 pic.twitter.com/MPFgy75q4H — KITKAT (@KITKAT) November 25, 2021

The 5-pack Santa share bag with 29g bars could be yours for £3 from Tesco.

The Festive Friends bag is available at Iceland for £3.

The KitKat® Santa Advent Calendar is exclusively available at Tesco.