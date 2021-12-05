A WOMAN who came forward to expose the paedophile who abused her as a little girl was praised by a judge for her courage.

Michael Wilcox, 61, from Ebbw Vale, was jailed for committing historical sex offences against his victim.

Prosecutor Matthew Roberts said she was aged eight or nine at the time.

In her victim personal statement made at Newport Crown Court, she said: “This crime has impacted every part of my life.

“I wonder what will happen to me once he is released from prison.

“I am frightened of him.”

Wilcox, of Marine Street, Cwm, pleaded guilty to the assault of a child under 13 by penetration.

He also admitted two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13.

The court heard he had one previous conviction for an “irrelevant” offence.

Lucy Crowther, mitigating, said: “The defendant wants to say he is very sorry for everything that has happened.

“He’s actually relieved it’s out in the open.”

Judge Daniel Williams told Wilcox: “You sexually abused your victim when she was eight or nine years old.

“The effect upon her is incalculable.

“The court commends her for her courage in coming forward to bring these matters to light.”

He jailed the defendant for six years and eight months plus an extended licence period of one year.

Wilcox must register as a sex offender for life and was disqualified from working with children.

Gwent Police were approached for a picture of the defendant but they refused to release one.

After he was sentenced, Detective Constable Emma Thomas, the officer in the case, said: “The bravery of the victim cannot be understated in coming forward to bring Michael Wilcox to justice.

“Without this testimony, we would not have been able to secure this conviction.

“We take all allegations of sexual abuse, particularly against children, very seriously.

"If a report is made to us, our officers will investigate them thoroughly.

“I want to reassure anyone considering doing so that there is a whole range of support out there; not only from Gwent Police but from partner agencies who can help you through the entire process.

“There are support services available for victims of sexual abuse: both non-recent and current and for both adults and children.

"This help is also accessible to all genders.

“Sexual abuse can be reported to us via 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”