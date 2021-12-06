Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Siena-Leigh Cherelle Price was born on October 11, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 14 oz. Mum and dad are Danielle Jones and Daniel Price, of Cwmbran, and her big sister is Florence-Ella Price (seven).

Theo James was born on July 7, 2021, at the Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr, Ystrad Mynach, weighing 8lb 14oz. His parents are Chloe Cullen and Joshua Dunstan, of Blackwood, and his siblings are Mia (five), Noah (four) and Jacob (22 months).

Koby Aaron Podmore-Marsh arrived six days early on October 21, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 11oz. His parents are Demi Podmore and Aaron Marsh, of Newport, and his big sister is Daisy-Louise Podmore-Marsh (seven).

Keira May Perry was born on October 17, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 5oz after a 25-minute labour. He parents are Kimberley Holifield and Michael Perry, of Newport, and her siblings are Lincoln Perry (12), Damien Perry (11) and Ashton Clarke-Holifield (six).

Esme Mia Arrowsmith arrived on July 26, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 8oz. She is the first child of Stacey and Lewis Arrowsmith, of Wattsville.

Roman Bishop was born on September 22, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 13oz. His parents are Katie and Craig Bishop, of Newbridge. His brothers are Kian (17) and Riley (11).