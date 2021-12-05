Islwyn is lucky to have a beautiful natural habitat including areas such as Cwmcarn Forest Drive, Gwyddon Forestry and Mynydd Machen.

However, this has unfortunately meant we are a very popular place to visit for illegal off-road bikers.

In my time as MP for Islwyn I have grown increasingly concerned about these illegal off-road bikers as each year this problem increases.

At the moment these bikes are being used on public land and tearing up our landscape. I have also had numerous reports of threatening behaviour by these bikers when they are challenged. This is completely unacceptable; all residents should feel safe and able to enjoy the nature our area has to offer.

Last week in Parliament I presented a petition from residents of Abercarn calling on the gvernment to offer more support to the police in tackling this problem. This is sadly not an isolated issue, moorlands and countryside all over the UK are being ruined by illegal off-road bikers. Police are not provided with adequate support to put a stop to this, and more needs to be done.

The police have been fantastic in trying to tackle this issue, but it has become clear that they require further powers.

This is why I have also written to the Home Office asking for a meeting with them to discuss the issue. At the moment bikes do not need to be registered, which makes it extremely difficult for police forces to identify and track offenders. I hope to meet with the Home Office to discuss what extra support can be given to our police forces to enable them to meet this problem effectively.

When these bikes are used legally and with respect for others, they can be a great way to spend time outdoors. We need to tackle the issue of illegal off-road bikers to they don’t ruin the sport for everyone.