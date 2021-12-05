A terraced house in Blaenau Gwent is set to go under the hammer later this month, and it comes with a surprising interior.

On the surface, and certainly from the outside, 18 Excelsior Street in Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale, looks like your typical mid terraced house in the Gwent town.

But the first indication that there might be more to this story than meets the eye is the guide price.

Sure, it is likely that it will eventually sell for more than the guide price, which stands at £18,000, plus fees when it sells at auction next week (Wednesday, December 8).

Regardless, a starting price that low raises eyebrows, and asks questions – just why is the property selling so cheaply?

Immediately upon entering, that question is at least partly answered.

What can you expect?





According to Auction House South Wales, this is a “house in need of renovation”.

But, to be frank, that is an understatement.

The entrance hallway, and the stairs leading to the bedrooms, have clearly seen better days.

18 Excelsior Street, Ebbw Vale (Credit: Auction House South Wales)

Faded and stained wallpaper covers the walls, and the carpets appear to have welcomed so many footsteps that they have all but disintegrated in parts.

Certainly not the most welcoming arrival.

Further inside, into the kitchen and reception rooms, it is clear that the property has not undergone any work in quite some time.

Property records suggest that the house has remained in the ownership of the very same family since it was purchased in the 1950s.

Inside the property, which has stood still in time (Credit: Auction House South Wales)

And, to that point, it appears unchanged since those days.

One thing you most certainly will not find inside is a modern fixture or fitting, with everything largely as it would have been many a decade ago.

The most modern appliance inside appears to be a bog standard microwave – and nothing like the smart varieties that are on the market today.

To the rear of the property there is a garden – though this is currently said to be “heavily overgrown”.

The hallway and staircase, which could use some modernising

And, if the scale of the work needed to bring this house into the 21st century wasn’t already overwhelming, there appears to be the presence of garden menace Japanese Knotweed here too.

But, for anyone who feels up for a challenge, it could well be a real bargain.

18 Excelsior Street is selling at auction, courtesy of Auction House South Wales.

The auction time is 12pm midday on Wednesday December 8, 2021.

You can check out the listing here.