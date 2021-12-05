A MOTORBIKE rider is set to face trial after being charged with dangerous driving.
Justin Nichols, 26, of Llanthewy Road, Newport, pleaded not guilty to the allegation.
He is accused of driving dangerously on a Honda bike on Monnow Way in the Bettws area of the city on October 26.
At Newport Crown Court, Nichols’ trial date was set for April 13, 2022.
Judge Daniel Williams remanded him in custody.
The defendant was represented by Claire Pickthall and the prosecution by Martha Smith-Higgins.
