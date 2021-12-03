Children In Need has unveiled its first-ever charity single and it's out now.

The single features TV favourites from the hit CBBC show Andy And The Odd Socks.

The CBBC stars have produced a festive double A-side record with the proceeds going towards the charity.

The charity is extending this year’s appeal into December following the struggles that childrens' charities have faced in the last year.

Andy and the Band who have produced a festive double A-side record which features a cover of Shakin' Stevens' Merry Christmas Everyone and a new original song titled We're All Together (at Christmas Time). Credit: BBC/PA

The double A-side record includes a cover of Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone as well a new original song called We’re All Together (At Christmas Time).

Michael Barratt or Shakin’ Stevens even makes a cameo appearance during the video alongside everyone's favourite bear and Children In Need mascot Pudsey.

The Welsh singer shared his blessing with Andy and The Odd Socks cast, saying: “Wishing you good luck on raising money for Children In Need, a most worthwhile charity.”

This is not the first musical release from Andy and the band, the team have already released several singles and even two albums.

Watch the new Children In Need single here

Andy Day of the Odd Socks said: “We’ve always admired the wonderful work of BBC Children In Need, so it’s such an honour for me and the Odd Socks to be able to do our bit by releasing a special Christmas single to raise money for the 2021 appeal.

“Naturally, having worked with children for such a long time at BBC Children’s, it’s a charity that is very close to my heart, and we hope that everyone will enjoy our version of Merry Christmas Everyone, which is definitely one of our all-time favourite festive songs.”

Simon Antrobus, chief executive of BBC Children In Need, said: “We’re delighted that Andy And The Odd Socks are going to be releasing our first ever official Christmas single.

“BBC Children In Need funds local projects and charities 365 days of the year, and the money raised from the Christmas single will go on to benefit children and young people all across the UK.”

The Children In Need 2021 appeal raised more than £39 million after its annual fundraising show in November.

The song is now available to stream and you can even buy the CD copy too from here.

A minimum of 40p from the sale or each download of this single in the UK will benefit BBC Children in Need.