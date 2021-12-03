THERE is a festive treat coming to Newport this weekend, as Santa himself touches down in Pill to meet the children.

Organised by Women of Newport, the event will see the man himself arrive at Phyllis Maud Performance Space in style astride an American police motorcycle.

100 free gifts will be given out by Santa himself to children who were lucky enough to secure one of the tickets made available earlier this week.

These gifts have been donated by Pill Unity and Kevin Ward Media.

However, if you were not able to secure a ticket, then do not fear.

100 additional gifts have now been donated and will be given out before and after Santa's visit, outside the grotto.

Santa will be still available for everyone who visits the event from 12pm until 12.30pm and then from 3.30pm until 4pm.

During his layover in Pill, Santa will be giving out sweets and parents will have opportunities to take pictures with him with their phones.

Crafts outside the grotto, under gazebos just in case, will be also available to everyone from 12pm until 4pm.

Due to capacity issues of the gazebos, some may not be able to make it inside.

However, organisers have assured would-be grotto-goers that all will get a small goody bag with crafts to do at home.

Refreshments will be availble throughout the day, with money being used to support the community in Pill.

For more information, search Women of Newport on Facebook.