Newport-based HSJ Accountants has acquired Ashby’s Business Advisers & Chartered Accountants. The deal will see all staff retained with the new combined business’ turnover exceeding £2.5m.

Ashby’s, based in Cwmbran, will remain in its current offices until early 2022 and will retain its brand under the HSJ umbrella.

Director Brian Hogg will remain with the business and work with colleagues over a period of time to ensure a smooth transition for clients and staff alike.

HSJ Partner Natalie Staples-Vind said: “This has been a fantastic deal to get over the line. We have been aware of the great team at Ashby’s for some time and we are delighted to welcome them into the HSJ family.

“We are committed to ensuring this is an exceptionally seamless change for clients and by having Brian and the team on board, we can work hand-in-hand with our new colleagues and start getting to know our new clients.”

Brian Hogg said: “I am delighted we have joined the HSJ family. We have been in discussions with the partners here for some time and we were especially impressed by the shared vision and commitment to client care.

“This is a great opportunity for the valued clients of Ashby’s to benefit from the increased workforce with impressive expertise.”

HSJ partner Andrew Hill said: “This deal demonstrates our commitment to the continued growth of our business. HSJ has for some time been at the forefront of progressive thinking in our industry and are always delighted to welcome those who share our values about how we can work together to explore the digital revolution facing accountants for the greater benefit of both our team and our clients.”