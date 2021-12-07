Businesses based at Mamhilad Park Estate near Pontypool are helping local people from going hungry after collecting more than 130kg of food for the Eastern Valley Foodbank.
Organised by Alex Macauley, of the estate's owners Johnsey Estates, the collection of dried and tinned food, long-life drinks and Christmas treats for children equates to 165 meals for local families.
Alex said: “No family should go hungry, especially at Christmas. We just hope that the goodwill of our occupiers and our staff will help local families in need at a time when most of us are enjoying a bit too much food.”
Run by Helen Leek, Eastern Valley Foodbank gave 5,266 three-day emergency food supplies to people in crisis last year.
Helen said: “One in five of the UK population now live in poverty. The sad reality is that we rely on the support of our local community for food donations. It’s the only way that we can stop local people from going hungry and that’s why we are so grateful to organisations like Johnsey Estates who own the business park at Mamhilad for their help. It really does make the biggest difference, especially at Christmas.”
