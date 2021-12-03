JASON Strange, the man who laid the foundations for Ebbw Vale's 2016 Premiership title triumph, has returned to Eugene Cross Park as head coach.

The former fly-half will combine the job with his coaching role at St Helens rugby league club and met with the Steelmen's squad on Thursday night.

Strange spent five seasons with Ebbw, initially working with Neil Edwards and then as boss, and helped them bounce back from relegation.

They won four titles in Division One East and then the Championship before he was named as Premiership coach of the year after they were runners-up in 2015.

He left to take up a role with the Welsh Rugby Union and Nigel Davies led the Steelmen to the title the following campaign.

RETURN: Jason Strange is back at Ebbw Vale

Strange said: "I'm really looking forward to going back to the club and I'm positive with the right individuals involved we can replicate past successes and make supporters proud again.

"The club has been very good to me over many years as a player and coaching. If I can give up some of my time and help in a small way then that is fantastic.

"It will mean a fair amount of commuting for myself between St Helens rugby league but it is helpful that the Super League season doesn't start until mid-February and runs through the summer months."

Boss Greg Woods and his coaching team left Ebbw after they finished bottom of the eastern group of the Premiership Cup because of an eight-game losing streak.

Strange will take the reins for the league campaign, which gets under way at Merthyr next Saturday and doesn't carry the threat of relegation in 2021/22.

Chairman Jon Jones said: "Having initially approached Jason for advice on the search for a new coaching group it became clear that Jason wanted to return to the club, that was the quickest and simplest decision I have ever made in rugby.

"He is a top-quality coach and person who I have a lot of history with and a great working relationship.

"He understands the club, the community and has a clear idea how to improve team performance and the club overall.

"His track record at Ebbw Vale, Wales U20's and St Helens speak for themselves and I am looking forward to working with him again.

"I would also like to take the opportunity to thank St Helen's Rugby League Club for allowing Jason the space to make both roles manageable."

Strange aims to have a new-look coaching team in place before starting preparations for the new campaign next week.