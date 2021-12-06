Four Newport businesses have scooped top accolades at the 2021 CIPD Wales Awards which celebrate HR and people development across Wales.

Now in its fourth year, the CIPD Wales Awards - which are backed by the UK-wide professional body for HR and people development - returned with a hybrid virtual and in person event after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

Oakdale-based General Dynamics Mission Systems-UK scooped the award for Best Flexible / Remote Working Initiative with judges commending the organisation for its response to challenges presented by Covid-19. The business safeguarded the health, safety and wellbeing of its employees while ensuring business continuity and operational performance in a mission critical sector.

SSCL (Shared Services Connected Ltd), which provides consulting and digital services for businesses across the UK, was awarded Best Use of External Support for its project with the Department for Work and Pensions to help the organisation reshape business processes.

Wales and West Utilities took home the award for Best In House HR Team and The Office for National Statistics bagged the award for Best Resourcing and Talent Management Initiative. The organisation was praised for a project that continues to develop and flex to attract and retain talent across all levels of the organisation.

Lynne Austin, director of International Facilities and UK Operations at General Dynamics Mission Systems-UK, said: “We’re thrilled with the recognition we’ve received for the whole team with this award for our reimagine the workplace programme. We’ve really strived to put the health and wellbeing of our colleagues at the centre of our approach, made even more important during the last two years.”

Lesley Richards, head of CIPD Wales, said: “After an extremely challenging couple of years for everyone, we were thrilled to be able to finally host the fourth CIPD Wales Awards ceremony. We have witnessed some fantastic successes within the industry during the pandemic and have seen organisations across Newport introduce and embrace new working models at rapid speed and HR and people management teams have been at the heart of this for the benefit of workforces across the region.

“There has never been a more crucial time to spotlight those individuals and teams that worked tirelessly throughout the global pandemic to ensure HR and people development continued to provide its service. The individuals, businesses and organisations celebrated at this year’s awards have shown how they can adapt and capitalise in difficult, unforeseen times and deserve a huge congratulations.”