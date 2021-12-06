A PAEDOPHILE was found with videos on his phone of girls between eight and 15 being sexually abused when police raided his home.

Keiron Woodburn, 21, was arrested after officers carried out a search warrant at his Newport address.

Lucy Crowther, prosecuting, told the city’s crown court how the defendant had 25 category A images depicting the most serious kind of abuse.

There were 20 moving and five still images showing underage schoolgirls being sexually assaulted by men.

Woodburn also had 14 category B and 18 category C images.

Police also found an extreme pornographic image involving a dog and a woman.

Woodburn, of Jamaica Circle, Coedkernew, Newport, pleaded guilty to three counts of the possession of indecent photographs of children.

He also admitted possession of an extreme pornographic image.

The offences were committed on April 22.

The defendant was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

Ben Waters, representing Woodburn, said: “He is ashamed of his behaviour and is remorseful.

“That can be seen by him entering early guilty pleas at the first available opportunity.

“He has brought shame upon himself and those who love him.”

His barrister added that his client had been assessed in his pre-sentence report as presenting a “low risk of reoffending”.

Judge Daniel Williams told Woodburn: “You must realise by now that behind each of these images is a real child and a real child being abused.

“Their agony could only be the worse if they knew that other people were watching them to enjoy for their own sexual gratification.”

The defendant was sentenced to a three-year community order.

He must attend 30 sessions of a sex offender programme and complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Woodburn must register as a sex offender for five years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2026.

The defendant has to pay a £95 victim surcharge.