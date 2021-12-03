THE Omicron variant of coronavirus has spread to Wales, the Welsh Government have confirmed.
A case of the Omicron variant of concern has been confirmed in the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board area.
It is being linked to international travel.
The Welsh Government have said that they are prepared to "respond rapidly" to emerging variants of concern and that "intensive investigations and robust public health action are being taken" to slow any spread.
READ MORE:
- Police update on breed of dog which killed schoolboy Jack Lis
- Eight assaults on emergency workers every day during pandemic
- Return to coronavirus shielding not expected in Wales
"The health impact of the Omicron variant is still being assessed," said a spokesperson.
"Currently there is no substantial evidence to suggest the Omicron variant will lead to a more severe form of illness but the data is being kept under constant review.
"As we better understand this variant we will be able to determine the next steps."
They stressed that, in the meantime, "sticking to the rules, following the steps which keep us safe and taking up the offer of a vaccine" continue to be the best way to protect ourselves and the NHS.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment