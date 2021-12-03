Many Tears Animal Rescue is offering the chance to enjoy afternoon tea with an I’m a Celebrity star.

Lady Colin Campbell, known as Lady C following her spell on the ITV reality show, will be heading to Many Tears Animal Rescue this Christmas.

The West Sussex author and tv personality is a patron of Many Tears and is offering afternoon tea for four at her private home at Castel Goring to those who donate to the charity.

Many Tears primarily rehomes ex-breeding dogs who have never known the comfort of living in a home or experienced the love of humans before. Based in Carmarthenshire, Wales, the dogs are fostered around the UK to maximise their potential of adoption.

Lady C as she has become known as, became patron for Many Tears in 2020 after hearing about the work carried out by the charity by a Worthing fosterer. She immediately asked how she could help them.

The organisation is the largest of its kind in the UK rehoming in excess of 3,000 often traumatised dogs each year. Run by its founder, Sylvia Van Atta, like many charities, they were hit badly during lockdown with a substantial reduction in financial donations to pay for veterinary care, food and kennel heating.

When restrictions were lifted, many dogs that had been bred to meet the demand for dogs at the time, have since been surrendered to Many Tears. The combination of the two means the charity needs more donations than ever.

When she heard about the situation, dog loving Lady Colin Campbell said she would provide a traditional afternoon tea for four in her Grade 1 listed home, to those who will donate to the charity.

The cost per head is £35 paid to the charity, with a minimum booking of four people. Dates for the afternoon tea will depend on both demand and Lady C’s availability.

To find out more, email lisa:carmelmedia.co.uk.