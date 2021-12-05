A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ELLA PEARCE, 23, of Fields Road, Oakfield, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for three years after she admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivate in her blood on Llewellyn Road on June 14.

She also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance and was ordered to pay £439 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEE VIVIAN BROWN, 46, of Van Terrace, Caerphilly, was jailed for 26 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing metal in Caerphilly and possession of a knife in public on Chepstow Road, Newport, on April 9.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge following his release from prison.

MORE NEWS: Thug threatened to rape woman’s daughter and burn their house down

TYRONE POWER, 52, of Howe Circle, Newport, was banned from Beechwood Surgery for five years by a restraining order after he was found guilty of two counts of public disorder on July 23.

He was ordered to pay £934 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN ALLEN, 25, of Charles Street, Abertysswg, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 15 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Queen Victoria Street, Tredegar, on June 18.

He was ordered to pay £339 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

READ MORE: Crimestoppers offer £10,000 reward to end riddle of unsolved murder

COREY GREENSLADE, 22, of Newlyn Road, Pantside, Newbridge, was banned from driving for 22 months after he admitted drink driving with 80 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving without insurance on Bedwellty Road, Cefn Fforest, on October 30.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW MARK LEWIS, 52, of Hill View, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 44 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Albion Road, Pontypool, on November 10.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SIMON ROBERT DAVIES, 35, of Dan Y Graig, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on March 4.

JON ROBERT TOMBES, 27, of Richmond Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assault by beating on Church Street on September 29.

He was ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £330 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

NEIL WILLIAM ROWLANDS, 35, of Benjamin Court, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for nine months after he admitted criminal damage by urinating in the rear cage of a police vehicle in Aberbargoed.

He was ordered to pay £157 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

RHIANNON MEGAN MOORES, 31, of Lakeside, Tafarnaubach, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RAYMOND NESSLING, 41, of Henry Wood Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on the A4810 in Magor on May 5.

He was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.