A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

RICHARD JOHN ROBERTS, 82, of Mountain Road, Upper Cwmbran, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted being the driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident who failed to report an accident after damage was caused to a horse cart and injury was caused to Jason Jones on the A472 Monkswood, near Usk, on July 15.

He was ordered to pay £457 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEIGH COUCH, 36, of Hillside Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 141 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on July 30.

He was ordered to pay £690 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AMANDA JAYNE EVANS, 41, of Highfield, Penperlleni, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 12 months after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

EMMA MARIE DAVIES, 39, of Baldwin Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Alexandra Road on February 11.

She was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALAN SAUNDERS, 61, of Moorland Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW WATKINS, 60, of Cwrt Tynewydd, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Nantgarw Road on October 9.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAMIEN LEE STRICKLAND, 30, of Aneurin Bevan Avenue, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4049 on May 2.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GREGORY THOMAS ROBINSON, 36, of Whitworth Terrace Lower, Georgetown, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on A4048 Newport Road on May 2.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ONOME PHEBE ABRAHAM, 35, of Collingwood Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Friars Road on May 3.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.