A GRANDFATHER who was one of three generations of a Pontypool family to be a life-saving bone marrow donor has died, aged 66.

Allan Taylor made the news with his son Chris and grandson Corey in September last year after they were all selected from the Welsh Bone Marrow Donor Registry as the only suitable matches in the world for saving patients from Africa, America and Europe respectively.

Mr Taylor passed away on Thursday, November 19 after becoming ill and being taken to hospital.

READ MORE:

He is survived by his wife Lynne, who he married in 1977; their children Martin, Chris and Lisa; and four grandchildren.

“He registered a long time ago,” said Martin Taylor. “When he got a letter from the donor register he didn’t think twice. There was no hesitation that he would do it. He was proud of that.

“When my brother registered and became a match they got in touch and said it was extremely rare for a father and son to both be a match. And then my nephew was a match too.

“He would have done it multiple times if he could. He was very kind and loving.”

Allan Taylor was awarded a Gold Heart pin after donating his bone marrow to save a life. Picture: Family photo.

But Mr Taylor didn’t stop helping others even after he passed away, donating his corneas to someone in need after his death.

“He became ill and was taken to hospital,” said Martin. “We all went in to say our goodbyes. About 10 to 15 minutes later they said he had passed.

“About an hour later my brother had a phone call asking if we would be happy to donate his corneas. My dad was an organ donor, but they still check with the family.

“My brother knew straight away that my dad would have said definitely if it would help someone else.

“He was giving life to someone or prolonging someone’s life while he was alive, and then even after he died he was able to help someone’s sight.”

Allan and Lynne Taylor with their children. Picture: Family photo.

Mr Taylor was one of eight children, and was born in Pontypool – where he spent most of his life.

“He enjoyed going out walking and was still quite active up until 62-63,” said Martin. “He liked to travel. We went to New York and he especially enjoyed Poland and Cornwall.

“He used to enjoy trips on the bus to Torquay.”

Tributes have been paid to Allan Taylor, who died aged 66. Picture: Family photo.

Speaking after the three generations of his family had donated bone marrow, Mr Taylor said: “I’m so proud of myself and my family. It felt great knowing my son and my grandson were doing the same thing. There’s always someone less fortunate than you out there.

“I know people can talk about giving money but I think we have done something much more than that, we have potentially given three people the gift of life. You can’t put a price on that.”