A GILWERN man has been slapped with a restraining order after he was found guilty at trial of one charge of assault by beating.
Matthew Taylor, of Abergavenny Road, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.
Martha Smith-Higgins, prosecuting, said Taylor showed "intention to cause fear of serious harm" when he committed the offence on May 24 last year.
That offence involved the defendant spraying liquid Dettol and then producing a lighter, she added.
Karl Williams, defending, said Taylor was now trying to find a job and had committed "no further offending of any sort" since the incident.
The judge, Catherine Richards, said a restraining order was "necessary and proportionate", and made an order for two years.
She also handed Taylor, 31, an 18-month community order, during which time he must complete 125 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activity.
"It's clear to me... you have some issues you need to work on," the judge told him.
