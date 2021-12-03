The BBC's Graham Norton Show continues tonight with another star-studded line up including Little Mix.

The Bafta-winning talk show returned for its 29th series at the end of September.

Since its return, the programme has featured the likes of James Bond star Daniel Craig and beloved Scottish comedian Billy Connolly.

Graham returns tonight (Friday, December 3) for a brand new episode and it's not one you're going to want to miss.

Who is on Graham Norton tonight?





Graham will be joined by an abundance of famous faces from Spiderman: No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman.

Also on the sofa is Superman and The Witcher himself Henry Cavill and Belle actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Who is the music performance on The Graham Norton Show tonight?





Little Mix will be performing on the Graham Norton Show fresh off the announcement that the group would be "taking a break".

The band announced on Friday, December 3 that they would be taking a break after their Confetti tour.

The girls have insisted that they are not splitting up but are instead taking the year off from the group to focus on their individual projects.

The announcement comes a year after Jesy Nelson left the group on December 20 to pursue a solo career.

Jesy actually performed on Graham Norton earlier in the season with her controversial single Boyz.

The single made headlines after Jesy had to apologise following accusations of blackfishing in her latest music video which also prompted a very public feud between her and her former bandmates.

Graham Norton continues tonight (Friday, December 3) on BBC One at 10.35pm.