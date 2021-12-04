These ten areas of Wales currently have the worst Covid rates in the country.

Almost all the top ten have seen Covid cases in more than one in every 100 people over the last seven days.

While the MSOA (middle layer super output areas) data released by Public Health Wales shows more than half of the worst Covid rates in Wales are found in Gwynedd.

That includes Bethel & Llanrug.

Between November 22 and November 28, nowhere in Wales had a higher Covid case rate.

The Welsh Government has today confirmed a case of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus in Wales.



Here’s our statement: https://t.co/kfqpDdKyYi — Public Health Wales (@PublicHealthW) December 3, 2021

During that seven-day period, the area recorded 95 new Covid cases, leaving it with a case rate of 1,385.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Llanberis & Deiniolen, Caernarfon West & Waunfawr, Cricieth & Llanaelhaearn, Pwllheli & Morfa Nefyn, and Barmouth & Dolgellau, all also made the list from Gwynedd.

While the second highest Covid rate in Wales was found in Pembrokeshire.

There were 93 new cases recorded in Crundale, Clynderwen & Maenclochog between November 22 and November 28, leaving it with a case rate of 1,290.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Elsewhere, the first case of the Omicron Covid variant was identified in Wales on Friday.

A statement from the Welsh Government said: "The health impact of the Omicron variant is still being assessed.

"Currently there is no substantial evidence to suggest the Omicron variant will lead to a more severe form of illness but the data is being kept under constant review.

"As we better understand this variant we will be able to determine the next steps."

Worst Covid case rates in Wales

These are the parts of Wales with the highest Covid rates in the country over the last seven days: