It's December and the countdown to Christmas is in full swing. So we asked our camera club members to send us pictures on the theme of 'Decking the halls'. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,600 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

