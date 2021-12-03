If you’re not yet in the festive spirit, Mariah Carey's Christmas special should do the trick.
The pop superstar, 52, has partnered with Apple TV+ for a second year to release a festive concert, this time titled Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.
Guests include US gospel singer Kirk Franklin, pop star Khalid and presenter Zane Lowe.
The teaser trailer shows Carey singing her festive classic All I Want For Christmas Is You, backed by a troupe of dancers wearing glittering jackets, top hats and bow ties.
At the start of the trailer, Mariah says: “I can’t not celebrate Christmas with the world.”
It continues with snippets of her singing standards such as Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), originally by Darlene Love.
Mariah has become synonymous with the festive season thanks to her hit All I Want For Christmas Is You, despite the fact it took until Christmas 2020 for it to finally reach number one in the UK – 26 years after its release.
The song initially peaked at number two in 1994, missing out to East 17’s Stay Another Day, but reached the top spot following a close battle with Last Christmas by Wham!
Mariah Carey announces Christmas
Continuing her social media tradition, last month Mariah officially declared Christmas had begun when she published a fun video across her accounts.
If you’d like to watch the singer smashing a pumpkin with a candy-cane striped bat wearing a sparkly gown and matching heels – you can see the full video here.
:: Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues launches on Apple TV+ tonight (December 3)
