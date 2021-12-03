THE person infected with Wales' first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant is "doing well".
That is according to Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, speaking to BBC Radio's Today Programme.
Asked about the health of the affected individual, Mr Drakeford said: “I am told that they are reasonably well and not themselves badly affected by the illness.”
The First Minister has said the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant discovered in Wales is associated with foreign travel.
Public Health Wales (PHW) has said the case was identified in the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board area.
Mr Drakeford said: “It is associated with international travel.
“The individual has been identified through our sequencing service and public health officials have now been able to contact them, their immediate contacts, and we are confident that the people who need to be in isolation are now doing that.”
PHW have also said that there is currently "no evidence" of community transmission of the variant in Wales.
