A CARER has pleaded not guilty to swindling a woman out of £16,000.
Emma Flower, 39, of Hillside Avenue, Blaenavon, denied fraud when she appeared before Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
The charge relates to an alleged offence between December 2, 2019 and June 5, 2020.
She was granted conditional bail to appear before Newport Crown Court on January 6.
Flower was represented by Stephen Ritter and the prosecution by Jessica Edwards.
