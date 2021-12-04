THE fire at Chepstow's Severn Bridge Club has been captured by Newport man in an incredible piece of drone footage.

Ross Howen sent his drone into the skies above Bulwark on the night of the fire to capture the extent of the destruction.

His footage shows just how much of the building was alight and the smoke which billowed across the town.

At approximately 7.15pm on Wednesday evening, fire crews responded to reports of a large fire at the Severn Bridge Club in Chepstow.

(The footage below was captured by Ross Howen)

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS), along with crews from across South Wales and also representatives from Avon and Gloucestershire, were quickly on-scene.

On arrival they were faced with a "well-developed fire" according to a SWFRS spokesperson.

The presence of gas cylinders at the incident required a safety cordon to be established.

Crews assisted emergency service colleagues to evacuate nearby properties to ensure the safety of those in close proximity to the blaze.

Firefighters remained at the scene overnight to dampen down hot spots.

Local residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed and avoid the area as a safety precaution.

A fire investigation will be undertaken to determine the suspected cause of the fire.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has also confirmed it attended a separate blaze at the building on Saturday at around 12.15pm.

Crews from Chepstow and Caldicot stations attended the scene and used specialist equipment to extinguish the fire.

Chepstow councillor Armand Watts said residents contacted him with concerns over the site not being secure following the incident at the weekend.

Cllr Watts said it was ‘disappointing’ the site had not been secured following the fire at the weekend.