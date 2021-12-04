THE emegergency unit at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales is under "extreme pressure".
That is according to the Cardiff and Vale Health Board, who posted a statement on social media.
They have appealed for the public to only attend the hospital "if it is life or limb-threatening".
Waiting times are currently in excess of nine hours.
"If people are worried or would like advice, please visit the NHS Wales 11 symptom checker in the first instance," said the statement.
"Visit your community pharmacy who can provide advice on a number of minor illnesses.
There is also online advice at 111.wales.nhs.uk.
"We would like to thank people across Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan for their help and understanding during this time of extreme pressure," said the health board.
