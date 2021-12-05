A WOMAN racially abused a police office by telling him to “**** off back to your own country” after being refused a blanket in custody.

Sabina Khanom, 27, used a slur against PC Gediminas Palubinskas at Newport Central police station after being arrested.

Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court was told she was being watched by two officers because there were concerns over her mental health.

One of them was PC Palubinskas and Khanom abused him when her request for a blanket was denied because of fears she might use it to self-harm.

Jessica Edwards, prosecuting, said: “The defendant asked him, ‘Polish? Czech Republic? Just a ****? **** off to your own country.’”

“The officer was caused significant distress. He was trying to help her and look after her.”

Khanom, of Darent Road, Bettws, Newport, pleaded guilty to causing PC Palubinskas racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

The offence was committed on June 22.

The defendant has previous convictions and was handed a suspended prison sentence in October for possession of a blade/sharply pointed article in public and public disorder.

Rod Young, representing Khanom, said: “She is a volatile person with mental health issues.

“The defendant was arrested for an unrelated matter and had been locked up for several hours.

“She was cold but was told she would have a blanket when she had calmed down.

“There were grave concerns she might self-harm but how she would have self-harmed with a blanket, goodness knows.”

Mr Young added how his client lost her temper and said something unacceptable but stressed not giving her a blanket had been against “basic human rights”.

Khanom was fined £300 by magistrates and ordered to pay £85 in prosecutions costs and a £34 victim surcharge.