PONTYPOOL produced the perfect response to a shock defeat by hammering Tata Steel in the Admiral National Championship, writes Chris Kirwan.
Pooler were stunned 9-3 by Neath in the second round of fixtures, ending a 64-game winning streak, but got back on the horse.
Leighton Jones’ men ran in 12 tries at Pontypool Park to enjoy a 82-3 triumph.
They had their bonus point in the bag before half-time after tries by scrum-half Owain Leonard, hooker Darren Hughes, wing Duan Thomas and full-back Geraint Walsh.
Further scores followed by Hughes, two more from Thomas for a hat-trick, centre Pat Lewis, flanker Scott Matthews, number eight Cameron Regan, centre Joel Mahoney and a penalty try.
Bedwas also returned to winning ways with a 29-7 success against Cross Keys at Bridge Field.
Stef Sankala’s side had been beaten by Bargoed in their second fixture but eased past their Gwent rivals.
They led 14-0 at half-time thanks to tries by Dafydd Thomas and Aaron Billingham.
Centre Corey Nichols went over for Keys to make it a seven-point game but Bedwas earned a five-point haul after Rhys Morgans and Rhys Hutcherson went over.
Bargoed’s impressive start to the campaign continued with a 33-15 home win against Cardiff Met.
The Bulls have a perfect 15 points from three fixtures and their win against the students proved their title credentials.
Neath are the only other team with three wins from three after a hard-earned 29-21 success at Trebanos.
Results: Bargoed 33 Cardiff Met 15, Bedwas 29 Cross Keys 7, Glamorgan Wanderers 30 Beddau 5, Narberth 20 Ystalyfera 16, Pontypoo 82 Tata Steel 3, Trebanos 21 Neath 29, Ystrad Rhondda 26 Maesteg Quins 19.
