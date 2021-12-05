MOTORISTS are being warned to avoid the Cardiff Road area of Newport due to a building fire.
Gwent Police say Cardiff Road is closed at the junction of Waterloo Road to Mendalgief Road is closed due to a building fire.
Please avoid the area at this time.
More News
The 5 dogs looking for forever homes at Many Tears Animal Rescue
Cardiff kerb crawler arrested near Dolman Theatre in Newport
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.