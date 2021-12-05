SOUTH Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at the abandonned City Carpets shop on Cardiff Road, Newport, this morning.

Emergency services were called to the derelict building at 7.50aam today, Sunday December 5, to attend a fire inside the building.

Police stopped traffic travelling along Cardiff Road in both directions from the junction of Waterloo Road to Mendalgief Road while fire fighters were at the scene.

Police blocked Cardiff Road while firefighters dealt with the blaze the former City Carpets building on Cardiff Road.

Motorists were called on to avoid the area while the fire was brought under control.

The road is now open again.

Two fire engines were in attendance.

The stop call was at 10.20am, however the fire service will return to the building at midday today to continue their investigations into the cause of the fire.

The fire service say the building is empty and there are no reports of injuries.

Fire fighters at the former City Carpets building this morning

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service will return at midday to continue investigations

This is the second time the derelict building has been hit by fire recently. Fire crews were called out on November 6 after rubbish inside the building was set alight.

In this incident, the fire service say the fire was put out before crews arrived.

The derelict building sits opposite the city's Belle Vue Park and Royal Gwent Hospital and is next to an abandonned petrol station.

City Carpets now occupy a unit at Harlech Retail Park in Newport.