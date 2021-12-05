POLICE have launched a murder investigation after a man was found unconscious and unresponsive in Monmouth.
Gwent Police were called to a serious assault in Church Road, Trellech, near Monmouth, at around 8.40pm on Saturday 4 December after a man was found unconscious and unresponsive.
Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who confirmed that a 56-year-old man had died.
A murder investigation has been launched and a 40-year-old man is currently in police custody after he was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Officers remain at the scene as enquiries continue.
Police have appealed for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.
What Gwent Police have said
Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage from Church Road, that could assist our investigation is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2100424065.
You can also send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, and you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
