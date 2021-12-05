Premier League and Championship clubs will be waiting to find out who will join them in the FA Cup Third Round.
Teams from League One, League Two and non-league who made it through the Second Round stage will be expectantly waiting to see if they could get a tie against the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.
Traditionally, the FA Cup Third Round takes place in one of the first weekends of January, and the draw will take place for it following the conclusion of the Second Round.
In total 40 games will take place in the Second Round.
The draw for the third round proper of the #EmiratesFACup will take place at 7pm on Monday 6 December, with Premier League and EFL Championship clubs entering the competition ⚽️— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) December 3, 2021
Details below ⬇️
When will the FA Cup 3rd Round draw take place?
The FA Cup Third Round draw will take place on Monday December 6, as part of the coverage for Boreham Wood vs St Albans City.
Coverage for that game begins on ITV4 at 6.45pm, with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm.
The draw will take place at 7pm as part of the coverage as well as via Emirates FA Cup social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.
Who will be in the FA Cup 3rd Round draw?
The winners of the 20 Second Round ties, made up from the EFL and non-league, will go into the draw.
The remaining 44 spots will be taken up by clubs in the Premier League and Championship who get entered into the draw at the third round stage.
When will the FA Cup 3rd Round fixtures take place?
The third round will take place over the weekend of Friday 7 until Monday 10 January 2022, with winning clubs picking up £82,000 from the competition prize fund.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.