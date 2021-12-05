THE launch of a murder investigation has rocked the small Monmouthshire village of Trellech.

Gwent Police announced this morning that the death of a 56-year-old man in the village this weekend was being treated as a murder inquiry.

Here's everything we know so far:

Police received reports at around 8.40pm on Saturday of a "serious assault" in Trellech, a village around five miles south of Monmouth.

Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, where a 56-year-old man was pronounced dead.

The police have now launched a murder investigation and have arrested another man, aged 40, on suspicion of murder.

According to the latest update from the force, that man remains in police custody.

The police have not revealed any further details about either man.

The southern edge of the police cordon in Church Street, Trellech, where Gwent Police are leading a murder investigation.

MORE NEWS:

A stretch of Church Street, in Trellech, has remained cordoned off throughout Sunday while inquiries continue, and cars are being diverted around the village.

Villagers 'in the dark as to what happened'





Police vehicles dominate the centre of the village today, and officers have cordoned off an area of Church Street several hundred metres long.

In The Lion Inn, at the northern end of the road, landlady Debbie Zsigo said the incident was "not at all the type of thing that happens in Trellech".

A general view of Trellech, a village around five miles south of Monmouth.

Police officers visited the pub on Saturday night and asked everyone to stay put while they dealt with the incident.

Some staff and customers who lived within the cordoned off area were kept at the pub until around 1am, when they were escorted home by officers.

"We're all in the dark as to what happened," she added. "It's shocking - it's such a quaint, pretty little village."

How you can help police with this investigation

Anyone with information that could help officer with the investigation, including CCTV footage or dashcam footage of Church Road, is asked to contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2100424065.

Alternatively, contact the force via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.