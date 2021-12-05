Bird flu has been found on a mixed poultry premises near a Powys town.

The Government has put in place a three-kilometre protection zone, a 10km surveillance zone and a 10km restricted zone around the infected premises near Crickhowell to limit the risk of disease spread.

Those 10km zones stretch into northern parts of Gwent, including around Tredegar and Brynmawr (see map below).

The premises holds chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, pheasants, swans and rheas.

It is the third case of avian influenza that has been found in Wales this winter so far which has led to Wales' Chief Veterinary Officer urging bird keepers to remain vigilant.

Professor Christianne Glossop said: “This confirmation of a case of avian influenza in mixed poultry is further evidence of the need for all keepers of birds to ensure they have the very highest levels of biosecurity in place.

“New housing measures have come into force to protect poultry and kept birds, but I must stress that this is at its most effective when combined with implementation of the most stringent biosecurity measures.

“This is the third case of avian influenza to be confirmed in Wales this winter so far, which highlights the importance for keepers of birds to be vigilant.

“Public Health Wales has said the risk to the health of the public from Avian Influenza is very low and the Food Standards Agency has made clear it does not pose a food safety risk for UK consumers.

“Suspicion of avian influenza or any other notifiable disease must be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency immediately.”

The UK government map showing the extent of the current measures around Powys.

Elsewhere, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said all birds at a Herefordshire farm that is six miles from Presteigne where the flu had been found would be humanely culled.

In November, avian influenza was also found in two dead birds at RSPB Ynys-hir, Eglwys-fach, near Machynlleth. The cases were in wild birds, and no captive birds are affected.

Members of the public are encouraged to not pick up or touch any sick or dead birds and instead contact the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

Further information on how to report and dispose dead wild birds can be found here.

An interactive map of avian influenza disease control zones currently in place across GB can be found here.