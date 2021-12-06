A NUMBER of train journeys have been cancelled or amended due to staff shortages according to Transport for Wales – including a number affecting Gwent.
The services affected include journeys passing through Barry Island, Penarth, Ystrad Mynach, Rhymney, Bargoed, Newport, Cwmbran, Pontypool and New Inn and Abergavenny.
The cancellations are affecting journeys all day today – Monday, December 6 – and affect the following:
- 6:10am Cardiff Central to Cheltenham Spa (passes through Newport, Chepstow and Severn Tunnel Junction);
- 7:02am Penarth to Bargoed;
- 7:21am Aberdare to Barry Island;
- 8:14am Bargoed to Penarth;
- 8:33am Rhymney to Penarth;
- 9:18am Penarth to Bargoed;
- 10am Bargoed to Penarth;
- 10:25am Bargoed to Penarth;
- 11:03am Penarth to Rhymney;
- 11:33am Penarth to Ystrad Mynach;
- 12:28pm Ystrad Mynach to Penarth;
- 12:51pm Aberdare to Barry Island;
- 1:18pm Penarth to Bargoed;
- 1:33pm Penarth to Ystrad Mynach;
- 3:33pm Penarth to Bargoed;
- 4:56pm Barry Island to Merthyr Tydfil;
- 6:56pm Barry Island to Cardiff Central;
- 7:31pm Cardiff Central to Penarth;
- 8:48pm Penarth to Ystrad Mynach;
- 10:45pm Barry Island to Radyr.
There are also a number of services that are running but are affected by the shortage meaning they will not call at all stops. These are:
- 7:51am Aberdare to Barry Island. This train will start at Pontypridd and will not call at Aberdare, Cwmbach, Fernhill, Mountain Ash, Penrhiwceiber and Abercynon due to a late-running train.
- 8:48am Penarth to Bargoed. This train will terminate at Cardiff Central and will not call at Cardiff Queen Street, Heath High Level, Llanishen, Lisvane & Thornhill, Caerphilly, Aber, Energlyn & Churchill Park, Llanbradach, Ystrad Mynach, Hengoed, Pengam, Gilfach Fargoed and Bargoed.
- 8:57am Barry Island to Merthyr Tydfil. This train will start at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Barry Island, Barry Docks, Cadoxton, Dinas Powys, Eastbrook, Cogan and Grangetown.
- 9:08am Merthyr Tydfil to Barry Island. This train will terminate at Cardiff Central and will no longer call at Grangetown, Cogan, Eastbrook, Dinas Powys, Cadoxton, Barry Docks and Barry Island.
- 9:41am Barry Island to Aberdare. This train will terminate at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Cardiff Queen Street, Cathays, Llandaf, Radyr, Taffs Well, Trefforest, Pontypridd, Abercynon, Penrhiwceiber, Mountain Ash, Fernhill, Cwmbach and Aberdare.
- 9:47am Penarth to Treherbert. This train will start at Cardiff Central. It will not call at Penarth, Dingle Road and Grangetown.
- 10:41am Barry Island to Aberdare. This train will start from Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Barry Island, Barry Docks, Cadoxton, Dinas Powys, Eastbrook, Cogan and Grangetown.
- 11:21am. Aberdare to Barry Island. This train will start from Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Aberdare, Cwmbach, Fernhill, Mountain Ash, Penrhiwceiber, Abercynon, Pontypridd, Trefforest, Taffs Well, Radyr, Llandaf, Cathays and Cardiff Queen Street.
- 11:41am Barry Island to Pontyppridd. This train will terminate at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Cardiff Queen Street, Cathays, Llandaf, Radyr, Taffs Well, Trefforest and Pontypridd.
- 12:08pm Merthyr Tydfil to Barry Island. This train will terminate at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Grangetown, Cogan, Eastbrook, Dinas Powys, Cadoxton, Barry Docks, Barry and Barry Island.
- 12:25pm Bargoed to Penarth. This train will terminate at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Grangetown, Dingle Road and Penarth.
- 1:27pm Rhymney to Penarth. This train will start at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Rhymney, Pontlottyn, Tir-Phil, Brithdir, Bargoed, Pengam, Hengoed, Ystrad Mynach, Llanbradach, Energlyn & Churchill Park, Aber, Caerphilly, Lisvane & Thornhill, Llanishen, Heath High Level and Cardiff Queen Street.
- 1:41pm Barry Island to Aberdare. This train will begin at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Barry Island, Barry, Barry Docks, Cadoxton, Dinas Powys, Eastbrook, Cogan and Grangetown.
- 1:45pm Abercynon to Barry Island. This train will start at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Abercynon, Pontypridd, Trefforest, Taffs Well, Radyr, Llandaf, Cathays and Cardiff Queen Street.
- 2:25pm Bargoed to Penarth. This train will terminate at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Grangetown, Dingle Road and Penarth.
- 2:26pm Barry Island to Merthyr Tydfil. This train will start at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Barry Island, Barry, Barry Docks, Cadoxton, Dinas Powys, Eastbrook, Cogan and Grangetown.
- 2:28pm Ystrad Mynach to Penarth. This train will start at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Ystrad Mynach, Llanbradach, Aber, Caerphilly, Lisvane & Thornhill, Llanishen, Heath High Level and Cardiff Queen Street.
- 2:56pm Barry Island to Merthyr Tydfil. This train will terminate at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Cardiff Queen Street, Cathays, Llandaf, Radyr, Taffs Well, Trefforest Estate, Trefforest, Pontypridd, Abercynon, Quakers Yard, Merthyr Vale, Troed Y Rhiw, Pentre-Bach and Merthyr Tydfil.
- 3:01pm Carmarthen to Manchester Piccadilly. This train will terminate at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Newport South Wales, Cwmbran, Pontypool And New Inn, Abergavenny, Hereford, Leominster, Ludlow, Craven Arms, Church Stretton, Shrewsbury, Whitchurch Shropshire, Nantwich, Crewe, Wilmslow, Stockport and Manchester Piccadilly.
- 3:21pm Aberdare to Barry Island. This train will terminate at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Grangetown, Cogan, Eastbrook, Dinas Powys, Cadoxton, Barry Docks, Barry and Barry Island.
- 3:48pm Penarth to Treherbert. This train will terminate at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Cardiff Queen Street, Cathays, Llandaf, Radyr, Taffs Well, Trefforest, Pontypridd, Trehafod, Porth, Dinas Rhondda, Tonypandy, Llwynypia, Ystrad Rhondda, Ton Pentre, Treorchy, Ynyswen and Treherbert.
- 4:18pm Penarth to Bargoed. This train will start at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Penarth, Dingle Road and Grangetown.
- 4:32pm Bargoed to Penarth. This train will start at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Bargoed, Pengam, Hengoed, Ystrad Mynach, Llanbradach, Aber, Caerphilly, Lisvane & Thornhill, Llanishen, Heath High Level and Cardiff Queen Street.
- 5:14pm Maesteg to Gloucester. This train will terminate at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Newport South Wales, Severn Tunnel Jn, Caldicot, Chepstow, Lydney and Gloucester.
- 5:15pm Bargoed to Penarth. This train will start at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Bargoed, Gilfach Fargoed, Pengam, Hengoed, Ystrad Mynach, Llanbradach, Aber, Caerphilly, Lisvane & Thornhill, Llanishen, Heath High Level and Cardiff Queen Street.
- 5:21pm Aberdare to Barry Island. This train will terminate at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Grangetown, Cogan, Eastbrook, Dinas Powys, Cadoxton, Barry Docks, Barry and Barry Island.
- 5:46pm Treherbert to Barry Island. This train will start at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Treherbert, Ynyswen, Treorchy, Ton Pentre, Ystrad Rhondda, Llwynypia, Tonypandy, Dinas Rhondda, Porth, Trehafod, Pontypridd, Trefforest, Taffs Well, Radyr, Llandaf, Cathays and Cardiff Queen Street.
- 5:51pm Aberdare to Penarth. This train will terminate at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Grangetown, Dingle Road and Penarth.
- 6:18pm Penarth to Rhymney. This train will start at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Penarth, Dingle Road and Grangetown.
- 7:18pm Penarth to Rhymney. This train will start at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Penarth, Dingle Road and Grangetown.
- 7:31pm Manchester Piccadilly to Cardiff Central. This train will terminate at Shrewsbury. It will no longer call at Church Stretton, Craven Arms, Ludlow, Leominster, Hereford, Abergavenny, Cwmbran, Newport South Wales and Cardiff Central.
- 7:34pm Merthyr Tydfil to Penarth. This train will start at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Merthyr Tydfil, Pentre-Bach, Troed Y Rhiw, Merthyr Vale, Quakers Yard, Abercynon, Pontypridd, Trefforest, Trefforest Estate and Cardiff Queen Street.
- 7:48pm Penarth to Radyr. This train will start at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Penarth, Dingle Road and Grangetown.
- 8pm Gloucester to Maesteg. This train will start at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Gloucester, Lydney, Chepstow, Caldicot, Severn Tunnel Jn and Newport South Wales.
- 9:08pm Radyr to Penarth. This train will terminate at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Grangetown, Dingle Road and Penarth.
- 9:36pm Rhymney to Penarth. This train will terminate at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Grangetown, Dingle Road and Penarth.
- 9:39pm Ystrad Mynach to Barry Island. This train will start at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Ystrad Mynach, Llanbradach, Aber, Caerphilly, Lisvane & Thornhill, Llanishen, Heath High Level and Cardiff Queen Street.
- 9:48pm Penarth to Caerphilly. This train will start at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Penarth, Dingle Road and Grangetown.
- 10:51pm Penarth to Ystrad Mynach. This train will start at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Penarth, Dingle Road and Grangetown.
- 11:14pm Radyr to Barry Island. This train will terminate at Cardiff Central. It will no longer call at Grangetown, Cogan, Eastbrook, Dinas Powys, Cadoxton, Barry Docks, Barry and Barry Island.
Passengers are urged to check in advance of travel that their service is not affected, and you can get live updates on every travel service here https://www.journeycheck.com/tfwrail/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.