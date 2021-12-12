WE'VE gone back 10 years today to remember the Torchlight Carol Service held at Tintern Abbey in the Wye Valley.
This popular event attracts hundreds of people and is usually held annually, but, as with many events, covid put paid to it last year. This year's event was held on Saturday, December 4.
The event is staged by Rotary.
Families gather at Tintern and buy their torches and children carry glowing light-sticks.
They walk around the outside of the Abbey while choirs sing from within.
A floodlit Abbey by night with hundreds of flaming torches and carol singing creates a positively magical place.
All profits go to Rotary charities.
