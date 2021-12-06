Road closures will hit much of the M4 in Wales this week, as well as the M48.
Overnight closures will impact various parts of the motorway around Newport, Cardiff and Swansea.
These are the sections of the M4 and M48 that will be disrupted by road closures this week.
M4 and M48 road closures
- M4 westbound, junction 48: The westbound exit slip road on the M4 will be closed at junction 48 for Hendy at points this week. Maintenance work will close the slip road from 8pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday.
- M4 eastbound, junction 26: Maintenance will also close the exit slip road on the eastbound carriageway at junction 26 for Malpas. The road will close at 8pm on Monday before reopening at 1am on Tuesday.
- M4 westbound, junction 26: Drivers will be unable to join the M4 westbound at junction 26 for Malpas at points this week. The entry slip road will be closed overnight to allow maintenance work to take place. Closures will take place nightly between 8pm and 1am, starting on Tuesday and ending on Thursday morning.
- M48 eastbound, junction 2-1: The M48 Severn crossing will be shut eastbound overnight at points this week. The carriageway will be closed between junction 2 for Newhouse and junction 1 for Aust to allow maintenance work to take place. Closures will begin on Monday and end on Wednesday, with the road shut between 8pm and 6am each night.
- M48 westbound, junction 2: Maintenance work will shut the westbound carriageway of the M48 around junction 2 for Newhouse this week. Closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, starting on Monday and ending on Thursday morning.
- M48 eastbound, junction 2: The eastbound carriageway around junction 2 for Newhouse will also be shut to allow maintenance work to take place. Those closures will begin on Monday and end on Wednesday morning, between 8pm and 6am.
