NEWPORT County AFC’s League Two top scorer Dom Telford will miss tomorrow night’s clash with Sutton United at Rodney Parade after testing positive for coronavirus.

Exiles boss James Rowberry says Telford, who turned 25 yesterday, is expected to return for Saturday’s home game against Port Vale.

The diminutive forward has scored in each of County’s last seven league games, netting 11 times during that run.

October’s player of the month sits top of the division’s scoring charts with 13 in total, three more than Jamille Matt and Matt Stevens, both of Forest Green, and Exeter’s Matt Jay.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Sutton encounter, Rowberry said:

“The only one we are missing is Dom Telford. Dom’s not available through illness, he’s got Covid.

“We’re hoping he’s back for Port Vale.

“He’s okay. He’ll be okay. It’s not affected anybody else. That was the fortunate thing with our time off, there was no other contact, so it has worked out quite well.

“He’s going to be a big miss but the team has created the chances for him as well, so the chances will still be there.

“It’s a chance for somebody else now to take those chances. That does excite me a little bit, to see whoever plays can step up to the plate to try and do what Dom’s been doing.

“I’m really comfortable with that.”