THERE'S just over a week to go before the winners of the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards are announced, and few categories are more hotly contested than that of domiciliary care worker, sponsored by Newport City Council.

We’ve received a wealth of nominations praising those who make a real difference by going into people’s homes to help with everyday tasks such as washing and preparing food, assisting with shopping or simply having a chat, and choosing the finalists has been an often humbling task.

A person using Bluebird Care Pontypool & Ebbw Vale is so impressed by the carers that visit that they’ve all been nominated for the award.

“Words just cannot truly express my gratitude to Bluebird Care for the duration I have been with them,” said the customer.

“I have received constant daily loving care, support, patience, and compassion from every member of staff ... the management office, mentors, and carers. I regard them as my extended family.”

The person who made the nomination is in their early fifties and had been used to being independent before illness led them to need care.

“Having to be dependent on others is not so bad now as they are lovely people to chat with,” they said.

“The fact that they come twice a day has help ease the difficulties I have with my disabilities.

“Personal care is great, with hair washing, showering, dressing assistance and help with food preparation.

“In this time of lockdowns, many people would not have anyone else visit other than Bluebird.”

It’s a similar story at Home Instead serving Newport, Cwmbran and Chepstow, where the hardworking staff are a real team.

“All my dealings with the staff, at the initial assessment meeting and subsequently over the phone and via email, have been friendly, professional, efficient, and very helpful,” said the person behind the nomination.

“Communication is excellent. The respect for my dad’s privacy, dignity and individuality is at the forefront of their care. “They have worked so closely with my dad and myself, enabling them to provide a personalised care plan. Nothing is too much trouble. I am also impressed with the phone app, which is great for updates and very reassuring.”

The carers have adjusted to the specific requirements of the person being looked after, chatting to them and making them feel special. This has enabled the customer, who has suffered three strokes, to come on “in leaps and bounds”.

The third finalist is Jenna Shier of Bluebird Care Newport, who is described as a “committed carer who always strives to go the extra mile, whether through her flexible working ethic or her willingness to go above and beyond to ensure appropriate care that customers deserve.

“Jenna is very patient, softly-spoken and is always composed and calm when dealing with challenging situations,” said the nomination. “Jenna ensures she takes the time to talk to the customer/family or colleagues to ensure the individual is listened to and understood.”

HEALTH and care workers are the beating hearts of our communities.

On Thursday December 16 we’ll be toasting their hard work and the vital role they play in our lives at the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards, held in association with Western Power Distribution.

Broadcaster Dr Dawn Harper will be our host for the glittering ceremony, which is being broadcast online to keep everybody safe, and she’ll be joined by a bevvy of celebrities and influential people.

But the real stars will be the finalists in the 16 different categories, culminating in the ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’.

The awards will be broadcast on the South Wales Argus Facebook page from 7pm and we want our readers to get the most out of the evening by watching with family and friends, where it’s possible to do so safely, and by sharing messages, pictures and videos on social media.

