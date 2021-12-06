CARDIFF Metropolitan University, headline sponsor of the South Wales Argus Schools & Education Awards 2021, has been named University of the Year 2021 by Times Higher Education.

In their 17th year, the awards are a highlight of the academic calendar, a celebration of the very best in higher education in the UK and Ireland.

The prestigious ‘University of the Year’ award recognises Cardiff Met’s achievements in the 2019/20 academic year, and the way it has established itself as a progressive, values-driven university, with excellent student experience and staff culture, and impactful research and innovation.

The compassionate leadership and proactive approach to managing the impact of the pandemic, were also highlighted.

Its recent success is evidenced by a track record and trajectory of growth, diversification and improvement, backed by sustainable finances, with Cardiff Met deemed the most financially sustainable university in Wales by the Wales Governance Centre in 2020.

President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Cara Aitchison, said: “The entire Cardiff Met community is absolutely delighted to have won what is widely regarded as one of the most significant awards in the UK Higher Education sector.

“This award recognises and rewards the values-driven character of our university and the significant improvements across all areas of performance in recent years.

“Winning this award has put Cardiff Met on the map of high calibre UK universities and builds upon our recent success in major league tables and the award of the title of Welsh University of the Year 2021 by The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide.

“I wish to thank every single member of staff for the part they have played in creating a resilient, ambitious and high achieving global university.”

Chair of the Board of Governors John Taylor, added: “This is a remarkable achievement which follows in the footsteps of a number of notable successes. “I wish to echo the Vice-Chancellor by thanking all members of staff for their continued dedication and of course, the students, whose commitment to learning has remained constant throughout these challenging times.”

The university has worked towards seven bold priorities set out in a strategic plan in 2016/17, and refreshed in 2019/20 in response to the pandemic.

These, which focused on addressing student demand and industry need by establishing Cardiff School of Technologies in partnership with business, to support the growing number of digital and technology companies clustering in the Cardiff Capital Region.

In 2020 the University also launched three Global Academies to develop inter-disciplinary, international and impactful research, and postgraduate education, to address some of the most entrenched challenges affecting us locally, nationally and internationally.

Global Academies for Health and Human Performance; Food Science, Safety and Security; and Human Centred Design, bring together strengths in education, research and innovation to deliver improvements to the economy, environment and individual and societal health and wellbeing. The award also recognises how overall student satisfaction improved from three per cent below average in the 2015/16 National Student Survey, to two per cent above average in 2019/20.

Cardiff Met has also delivered cultural change by prioritising health, wellbeing, equality and diversity, as evidenced in the 2020 Capita staff survey. Ninety-six per cent of staff agreed Cardiff Met is a good place to work. The sector average is 87 per cent.

ICON Creative Design is the sponsor of the ‘Primary School of the Year’ category at the South Wales Argus Schools & Education Awards.

Newport-based, it is a full-service design agency.

Education is one of its key sectors, and the company designs for clients including Bassaleg High School, Swansea University, Kings College London, Newcastle University, Fynone House School and CAVMS (Cardiff and Vale Music Services).

Demand for digital, such as websites and social media animation, has become increasingly popular but Icon also delivers on branding, advising on all aspects of touchpoints, including signage, uniform and print.

Icon has been fortunate to work with the inspiring ‘Ballet Cymru’, which runs a DUETS and pre-professional dance programme for primary school children across Wales, as well as being the creative partner for the Westfield Health British Transplant Games, an event featuring a high proportion of youngsters.

“We are excited to be sponsoring the Primary School of the Year award,” said an Icon Creative Design spokesman. “For us, the early years in school are the platform for discovering and stimulating young people.

“Highly enthused teachers, a passion to inspire and a welcoming environment are key components of what makes an outstanding primary school. The last two years have been a testing time for all and we’re in awe of how schools have embraced learning in multiple shapes and forms.”

Support for the Primary School of the Year Award is an endorsement from the team at Icon Creative Design of the great work that is being done, and their respect for schools at the forefront of delivering happy and healthy learning experiences.

It believes that the energy and ambition found in the education sector is second to none, and recognition at prestigious awards like these can generate a positive feelgood factor.