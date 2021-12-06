A COCAINE dealer caught trafficking in the Gwent Valleys has been ordered to hand over all of his drug profits.
Adam Bird, 26, of Goodrich Street, Caerphilly, was facing his Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at Newport Crown Court.
Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe said the defendant made £13,940 selling the class A drug.
He has three months to transfer all of the money over to Gwent Police or face six months in prison in default.
Bird was was jailed for two years, suspended for two years, in November 2020.
The defendant was part of a gang who were jailed for 16 years and made more than £320,000 trafficking cocaine in the Caerphilly area.
