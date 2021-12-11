A TAXI firm in Newport has made a £1,000 donation to the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity to support improvements to one of its wards.

Dragon Taxis, which operates across Newport and Torfaen, made the donation to fund upgrades to the hospital’s Jungle Ward at the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.

The charity supports the only children’s hospital for Wales – which operates entirely on public donations. It also raises money to fund capital projects and has previously funded a new neonatal intensive care unit.

It hoping to raise £1 million through this latest appeal to transform the hospital’s Jungle Ward into a patient-centred space, designed to deliver the best care for children with complex medical conditions, young people in mental health crisis, and those needing rehabilitation from brain injuries.

Harry Roberts from Dragon Taxis said: “Driver partners operate in the heart of their communities and often hear first-hand the difficulties people face.

"After a particularly challenging year, we wanted to give something back to those in need in our local area.

"We hope this donation will bring some Christmas cheer to those who really need it and will help towards the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity’s fundraising goal for Jungle ward.

"Many driver partners regularly make visits to Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital and for us to contribute in this way, and on their behalf, really means a lot to them.”

Lucy Jones, fundraising development manager at The Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “When we originally launched the Jungle Ward Appeal in 2019, our aim had been to hit the £1 million target by Christmas 2021 so that work to renew the ward could start in spring 2022.

"Sadly, because of the pandemic, this was put on hold.

"However, now is the time to re-build, because after a two-year delay, the children of Jungle ward deserve our help more than ever.

"We are so grateful to Dragon Taxis for their kind donation and for helping us to re-launch our appeal, which will positively impact the lives of so many children and their families in the future.”