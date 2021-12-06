YOU can book a stay in the Home Alone house this festive season.
The beloved Christmas film is in constant rotation at this time of year, and now, instead of just enjoying the reruns, you can spend a night in the actual house where the story took place.
AirBNB is inviting “mischief makers” to say in the Chicago property while the McCallisters head off on their Christmas holiday.
Four guests will get the opportunity to relive their favourite scenes from the film, as they stay in the property for one night only.
Guests can stay at the property on December 12 for $25 each.
Kevin’s older brother, Buzz, will be on hand to host visitors.
In the property description he says: “You may not remember me as particularly accommodating but I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home – my pizza, even – with you this holiday season.
“Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time.
“We may all be older and wiser now, but we’re never too old for holiday hijinks.
“So this year, spend the holidays not-so-home-alone at my parents’ house.”
During their stay, guests will enjoy:
- A cozy holiday scene with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree in celebration of the season.
- Booby traps galore (but don’t worry – you’ll be setting them, not sidestepping them!).
- Surprisingly searing splashes of aftershave and ample opportunity to scream into the mirror.
- All the ‘90s favorites their hearts desire, including plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.
- A meet and greet with a real-life tarantula.
- A viewing of the film franchise’s newest holiday adventure, Home Sweet Home Alone.
- A LEGO Ideas Home Alone set to take and build at home.
The trip can be booked from Tuesday, December 7 with AirBNB here.
