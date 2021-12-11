ACCORDING to a property website, the most in-demand coastal location for buyers in 2021 has been Bournemouth.

Rightmove conducted the analysis and identified that coastal areas that received the highest numbers of buyer enquiries made via its website in 2021 are the most in-demand.

Padstow in Cornwall is this year’s top coastal asking price hotspot, with the average asking price surging by a fifth (20 per cent) compared with last year.

Getting on the housing ladder could become more of a struggle for some people because of the significant price tag jump as the demand for coastal properties booms.

Asking prices for homes in Padstow have jumped by 20% on average since 2020 (Martin Keene/PA)

Morecambe, Lancashire had the biggest jump in coastal buyer searches compared with last year (up by 32 per cent), followed by Blackpool (21 per cent) and Great Yarmouth (15 per cent).

Saltcoats in Ayrshire, Scotland was named as the coastal location where homes are typically bought the most quickly – with properties finding a buyer in 19 days on average, 25 days quicker than the national average of 44 days.

Rightmove compared activity on its website between January 1 and November 24 2021 with the same time period in 2020 to make the findings.

Blackpool has seen a big jump in property searches this year (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property data, said: “After a year where coastal locations really captured the imagination of British buyers, it’s interesting to reflect on how the overall picture looks at the end of the year.

“In terms of average asking price growth, homeowners in Cornwall and Devon are the real winners this year, with properties in some areas outpacing the national average, though this does mean that it is increasingly difficult for some locals to get onto the ladder.

“The speed of this year’s market really is astounding, seen in the time to find a buyer in some areas, particularly in Scotland.

“Overall, this has been the year that either through changed lifestyle priorities, or the ability to work remotely, living in coastal areas has become possible for more buyers, which is reflected in the data we’re seeing in this study.”

The most in-demand coastal locations in 2021, average asking price and percentage increase in the asking price compared with 2020:

1. Bournemouth, Dorset, £317,449, four per cent

2. Southampton, Hampshire, £249,053, four per cent

3. Brighton, East Sussex, £461,796, five per cent

4. Blackpool, Lancashire, £137,301, eight per cent

5. Poole, Dorset, £406,566, five per cent

6. Southport, Merseyside, £215,838, five per cent

7. Eastbourne, East Sussex, £306,546, six per cent

8. Worthing, West Sussex, £354,361, six per cent

9. Hastings, East Sussex, £295,096, 10 per cent

10. Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset, £252,339, five per cent