MORRISONS has launched a limited edition Christmas menu and it’s been rolled out in all 406 of its cafés nationwide.
The café menu includes items with festive treats you can eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Morrisons is continuing to offer a kids eat free deal with every adult meal purchased over £4.50 to help families as Christmas approaches.
What is on the Morrisons café Christmas menu?
Here’s a list of the food items you can tuck into this Christmas at Morrisons.
Pigs Under Blankets Sandwich, £2.95 – Pork sausages served in a Morrisons Market Street ciabatta roll.
Brie and Cranberry toastie, £4.50 – These are made fresh to order and a side salad is included. You can add crispy bacon for £1 extra.
The Best Festive Parsnip Soup, £3 – This includes a Market Street ciabatta roll and butter.
Christmas Turkey Lunch, £5 – Hand-carved Morrisons Deli turkey with roast potatoes, carrots, brussel sprouts, stuffing, Yorkshire pudding, pigs in blankets, cranberry sauce and gravy.
Morrisons Chickmas Burger, £5 – Market Street Southern Fried chicken fillet with brie and cranberry sauce in a brioche bun. It comes with coleslaw and chips.
Christmas pudding, £3 – A Christmas classic filled with raisins and sultanas and comes with custard.
Festive Afternoon Tea For Two, £12 – A selection of sandwiches, cakes, mince pies served with clotted cream and Yorkshire Tea.
Ali Lyons, Morrisons Head of Café, said: “We know customers are embracing Christmas early this year, so we hope this menu will give all the flavours of Christmas, without breaking the bank!
“To help customers in the run-up to Christmas, we’re also offering £5 main meals on a selected number of delicious Morrisons café dishes.
"Customer favourites include our Best Beef Burger which is stacked in our The Best Brioche Bun with cheese, salad and burger or a Crispy Chicken Burger using Market Street Succulent chicken.
"For Pie lovers there’s our Market Street Chunky Steak Pie which is served with mash, mushy peas and piping hot gravy.”
If you’d like to find out more about Morrisons cafés, you can visit the website.
Morrisons branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Park Road
- Bargoed: Bargoed Gateway
- Caerphilly: Castle Court
- Cwmbran: Grange Road
- Ebbw Vale: Beaufort Road
- Newport: Azelea Road, Rogerstone
- Newport: Orb Drive
