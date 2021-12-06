GWENT Police is appealing for witnesses after a crash in Newport city centre.

The crash between two cars happened on George Street at 6.10pm on Monday, November 29.

Involved in the crash was a blue Audi A3 and a silver Renault Clio. There were no serious injuries suffered in the crash, but police would like to speak with anyone who has any information that could help them or any dashcam footage of around the area and the time.

Anyone who may be able to help should contact the force on 101 or through their social media pages and quote the reference 2100418218.

 