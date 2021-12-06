GWENT Police is appealing for witnesses after a crash in Newport city centre.
The crash between two cars happened on George Street at 6.10pm on Monday, November 29.
Involved in the crash was a blue Audi A3 and a silver Renault Clio. There were no serious injuries suffered in the crash, but police would like to speak with anyone who has any information that could help them or any dashcam footage of around the area and the time.
MORE NEWS:
- Trains across South Wales disrupted due to shortages. Here's what you should know
- Road closures on M4 and M48 set to cause disruption
Anyone who may be able to help should contact the force on 101 or through their social media pages and quote the reference 2100418218.
🚨 We’re appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision on George Street in #Newport.— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) December 6, 2021
ℹ️ It happened at about 6.10pm on Monday 29th November.
ℹ️ There were two cars involved, a blue Audi A3 and a silver Renault Clio. pic.twitter.com/c7bjFZU7XR
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.